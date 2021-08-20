Advertisement

Cars, ATV’s, free gas for 10 years among prizes in “Do it for Babydog” round 2

Friday, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced a new round of the West Virginia Vaccination incentive program, “Do it for BabyDog: Save a life. Change your life.”(Gov. Justice Office)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Friday, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced a new round of the West Virginia vaccination incentive program, “Do it for BabyDog: Save a life. Change your life.”

The prizes up for grabs for COVID-19 vaccinated individuals include luxury cars, ATV’s, side-by-sides, a custom fishing boat, money for a dream wedding, free gas for 10 years, season ticket packages for WVU and/or Marshall sports as well as season ski lift tickets.

Gov. Justice announced Friday that the first drawing will take place August 31.

Registration begins Monday August 23.

Gov. Justice says prize drawings will happen every Tuesday for the following six weeks.

Those who were previously registered in the initial West Virginia Vaccination Sweepstakes will be required to register again in order to be eligible for the new prizes.

Gov. Justice estimated Friday during his COVID-19 press briefing the next round of the vaccination incentive program would cost roughly six to eight million dollars.

“We’ve got the money and we are talking to all kinds of different businesses that are going to supply the stuff,” said Gov. Justice. “It is kind of a shame to think that we’ve got to do something to incentivize people to get vaccinated to be able save their lives or their family’s or friends. It’s kind of a shame to think we’ve got to go to that, but we do anything and everything we can to get people across the finish line.”

