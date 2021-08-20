Commissioners honor young girl for her kindness to animals

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County commissioners honored a very special little girl Thursday night.

For the second year in a row, Abbi Tury asked for donations for the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association instead of birthday gifts.

Abbi is only 10 years old and just started fifth grade.

“The animals need help, and I’ve always wanted to be a vet, ever since I was really little,” Abbi said.

Her hard work was recognized by commissioners with a $5,000 donation in Abbi’s name to the shelter.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.