Couple arrested on child endangerment charges

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A couple from Scioto County was arrested for allegedly exposing a 10-year-old boy to drugs and explosive devices, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

Louira Byrd, 40, and Blue Byrd, 39, both of Sciotoville, face child endangerment charges.

In a release, Sheriff David Thoroughman said the boy “was exposed to drugs, explosive devices, and horrible living conditions that could have caused serious physical harm or death.”

Investigators say a search of the suspects’ home in the 5600 block of Fifth Street developed from an ongoing investigation by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources involving thefts and arsons.

More charges will be presented to a grand jury, including several counts of aggravated arson and drug possession and trafficking.

Both suspects are being held in the Scioto County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.