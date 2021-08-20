Advertisement

Couple arrested on child endangerment charges

Louira Byrd, 40, and Blue Byrd, 39, both of Sciotoville, Ohio, face child endangerment charges.
Louira Byrd, 40, and Blue Byrd, 39, both of Sciotoville, Ohio, face child endangerment charges.(Scioto County Sheriff's Office)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A couple from Scioto County was arrested for allegedly exposing a 10-year-old boy to drugs and explosive devices, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

Louira Byrd, 40, and Blue Byrd, 39, both of Sciotoville, face child endangerment charges.

In a release, Sheriff David Thoroughman said the boy “was exposed to drugs, explosive devices, and horrible living conditions that could have caused serious physical harm or death.”

Investigators say a search of the suspects’ home in the 5600 block of Fifth Street developed from an ongoing investigation by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources involving thefts and arsons.

More charges will be presented to a grand jury, including several counts of aggravated arson and drug possession and trafficking.

Both suspects are being held in the Scioto County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cabell County School Board voted 3-2 to not require masks in schools.
Cabell school board votes against requiring masks
Magoffin County Schools announced Thursday that it will close until late this month due to...
Eastern Ky. school system closing through late August
The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Stephen Easterling crashed into a vehicle while making a turn.
Dawson-Bryant superintendent charged with OVI
Greenup avenue westbound closed at 17th Street traffic being rerouted at 18th St.
Good Samaritan alerts drivers to sink hole
New store opening at Ashland Town Center

Latest News

A man from Fayette County was convicted Thursday for the attempted murder of his wife after she...
Man found guilty of attempted murder of his wife
he West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) has launched a new webpage...
Air quality assessment finds higher concentrations of EtO emissions in Kanawha County
Crews respond to an accident on Interstate 77 North Friday near the 112.5 mile marker
Crash along I-77 closes one lane of traffic
Wedding Wednesday | August 19
Wedding Wednesday | August 19