Crash along I-77 closes one lane of traffic

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A crash on I-77 North Friday has closed one lane of traffic.

The accident happened near the 112.5 mile marker, between the Tuppers Creek Road and Pocatalico exits.

The Sissonville Fire Department says one lane is closed.

An SUV hauling a trailer rolled onto its side during the accident.

Crews say drivers should expect delays.

No further information has been released at this time.

