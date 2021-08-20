Advertisement

Crash along I-77 closes one lane of traffic

Crews respond to an accident on Interstate 77 North Friday near the 112.5 mile marker
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A crash on I-77 North Friday has closed one lane of traffic.

The accident happened near the 112.5 mile marker, between the Tuppers Creek Road and Pocatalico exits.

The Sissonville Fire Department says one lane is closed.

An SUV hauling a trailer rolled onto its side during the accident.

Crews say drivers should expect delays.

No further information has been released at this time.

