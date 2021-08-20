Crews respond to barn fire in Carter County

CARTER COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) – Fire crews have responded to a barn fire Friday.

Carter County dispatch confirms the call came in from 2943 State Highway 396 around 7 a.m.

Dispatchers say no animals or people have been reported injured.

Crews have not determined what caused the fire.

No further details have been released at this time.

