Advertisement

Crews respond to barn fire in Carter County

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTER COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) – Fire crews have responded to a barn fire Friday.

Carter County dispatch confirms the call came in from 2943 State Highway 396 around 7 a.m.

Dispatchers say no animals or people have been reported injured.

Crews have not determined what caused the fire.

No further details have been released at this time.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cabell County School Board voted 3-2 to not require masks in schools.
Cabell school board votes against requiring masks
Magoffin County Schools announced Thursday that it will close until late this month due to...
Eastern Ky. school system closing through late August
The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Stephen Easterling crashed into a vehicle while making a turn.
Dawson-Bryant superintendent charged with OVI
Greenup avenue westbound closed at 17th Street traffic being rerouted at 18th St.
Good Samaritan alerts drivers to sink hole
The northbound and southbound lanes of I-77 were shut down Thursday afternoon following a...
Portion of I-77 reopens following tractor-trailer crash

Latest News

Hillbilly Days begins in Hamlin
Hillbilly Days begins in Hamlin
COVID-19 Forum in Ashland
COVID-19 Forum in Ashland
Kanawha County Schools begin mask mandate
Kanawha County Schools begin mask mandate
A man was shot late Thursday night in Chesapeake, Ohio
Shooting sends man to hospital