Hammer thrown at ambulance in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Paramedics and EMTs who work for Cabell County EMS also work to serve the public.

“We’re the ones who come and help you. We’re not the bad guys.” said EMS Director Gordon Merry.

That is why he is so frustrated and cannot believe what happened to some of his co-workers on Thursday night. While driving down Adams Avenue near West 5th Street, somebody threw a hammer at the ambulance.

“I’ve been here 48 years and I do not remember anyone throwing a hammer at an ambulance,” Merry said.

The hammer hit the passenger-side door, ricocheted into the side mirror, and then bounced into the lap of the paramedic sitting inside. Merry said the window was rolled down and it was a close call for the person in that seat.

“It hit so hard that a lot of the metal was bent in,” Merry said. “I hope it wasn’t targeted. I think it was more of just someone out late at night and decided to try and do something.”

The ambulance, which is in the shop for repairs, will be out of service until they can make sure it is safe to be out on the road. Merry says this kind of thing absolutely cannot happen again.

“For someone to try and hurt one of the paramedics or EMTs, it’s unacceptable. It’s not good for anybody. This shouldn’t happen in Huntington,” Merry said.

Another ambulance had to take over the call that the damaged ambulance was responding to. Once the EMS crew was able to pull over in a safe place, Huntington Police were called and are investigating.

