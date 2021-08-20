‘I’ve just stood there and cried with them:’ SOMC nurse shares experiences in COVID ICU

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - For a year and a half, Southern Ohio Medical Center nurse Carrie Wynn has been working on the frontlines of the pandemic in the COVID-19 ICU.

“We’re doing everything that we can, and sometimes it’s just COVID is so aggressive we can’t get ahead of it,” Wynn said. “COVID doesn’t discriminate. It doesn’t matter how healthy you are if you’re not taking the precautions and getting vaccinated and doing everything you’re supposed to do. It’s not going to just skip over top of you.”

She’s experienced heartbreak she could never have prepared to face.

“You stand in there, you have your emotional moment and then you kind of have to tuck it away because we all can’t be standing in the corner crying together, even though we want to,” she said.

Every day, Wynn treats critically ill COVID patients. She says they are becoming sicker quicker than she’s ever seen.

“Sometimes they’ll come up and we immediately intubate,” Wynn said. “Sometimes, they’ll come up and we’re like why are they here they seem like they’re doing OK, and then the next 12, 24 hours we’re putting them on a ventilator.”

She says many of her patients are in their 40s and 50s and active in the community.

“The people that shouldn’t be sick are very sick,” she said. “Working in the ICU, you do see a little more death than other units, but it’s not the same. These people come in and most of them are middle-aged individuals. They’re not the 90-year-olds that everyone thinks that they are.”

Every day Wynn gives updates to families. Many times she has to give them hard news that their loved one is going on a ventilator.

“We have to take those iPads into the room and watch them FaceTime their families and sometimes they may not know and the family may not know but that could be the last time that they get to speak to their family,” Wynn said.

She says many who are intubated do not survive, and if they come off the ventilator they are never the same.

Wynn told WSAZ, nearly every patient she sees in the COVID ICU says the same thing, they wish they would have gotten vaccinated.

“Just almost every single patient has said that and that’s when you’re just like if you would have just found the time take the time,” Wynn said.

This past year and a half has been discouraging for Wynn, who said it has changed her forever.

“I think our families, like our home lives, have changed because we take all that home with us passively or subconsciously or not everybody takes a little piece of it home with them,” she said.

SOMC has about six patients in the COVID ICU and about 30 in the hospital. All of them are unvaccinated.

If you are looking to get vaccinated, SOMC offers the shot at three of their pharmacies, open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

SOMC Portsmouth Family Health Center SOMC West Union Family Health Center SOMC Wheelersburg Family Health Center

