Kanawha County 2022-23 school calendar options proposed

School leaders in Kanawha County have announced potential start and end dates for the 2022-2023...
School leaders in Kanawha County have announced potential start and end dates for the 2022-2023 school year.(Storyblocks)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- School leaders in Kanawha County have announced potential start and end dates for the 2022-2023 school year.

The first option has school starting on Aug. 15, 2022, and ending on May 25, 2023.

With this option, students would have one week off for Christmas, with the last day of the semester being Dec. 23, 2022, and the first day of the second semester being Jan. 3, 2023.

Spring break would be March 6-10.

The second option would have school starting Aug. 22, 2022 and ending May 26, 2023.

With this option, students would have a little more than a week off for Christmas, with the semester ending Dec. 22 and the second semester beginning Jan. 3.

Spring break would be March 20-24.

The calendar will be voted on during the Sept. 16 Board of Education meeting.

