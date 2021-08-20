Advertisement

Kentucky State Fair opens with no indoor mask, chaperone enforcement

The first day back at the Kentucky State Fair brought certain rules, such as wearing masks inside and having chaperones supervise anyone under 18 after 6 p.m. While some followed the fair's policies, others didn't — and rulebreakers didn't seem to be punished for their actions.(WAVE 3 News)
By Jerrica Valtierra
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thursday marked the first day that the Kentucky State Fair has been open to the public since 2019. The pandemic kept the 10-day event closed to everyone but event participants in 2020.

The first day back brought certain rules, such as wearing masks inside and having an attendance policy for those under under 18 after 6 p.m. While some followed the fair’s policies, others didn’t — and rulebreakers didn’t seem to be punished for their actions.

Having taken a year off from the festivities, Jeff Smith and his kids Sherlock and Millicent enjoyed the day back on Thursday.

“It’s like a year of our life we couldn’t document,” Smith said. “(Taking pictures) is how I document my kids growing up.”

This lifelong fairgoer said he didn’t understand why chaperones are required this year.

“We was at the fair, (and) momma dropped us off,” Smith said. “We didn’t have chaperones, but we also didn’t get in big fights.”

According to a Kentucky State Fair spokesperson, the attendance policy for minors was put in place after a brawl broke out in 2019, leading to seven under-aged kids and two adults to be cited by Kentucky State Police troopers. According to investigators, there were also reports of shots fired, which resulted in heightened security; however, it was later determined to be fireworks.

There were no age checks or chaperone checks after 6 p.m. on Thursday, however. Two Green County boys, Weston Dixon and Cody Pickett, who are both under 18, said they didn’t know about the rule.

“Kids these days are less mature, so I think it’s a good idea,” Weston said.

“We are in a big city, and things could happen,” Pickett agreed.

WAVE 3 News had not been informed of any tickets or citations issued on opening day at the Kentucky State Fair as of the writing of this article.

In response to this story, Ian Cox, Executive Director of Communications for Kentucky Venues, said there not a chaperone policy at the Kentucky State Fair and the attendance policy for minors currently in place is no different than it was in 2019. Cox said identification checks are performed at the entrance gates to the Kentucky Exposition Center grounds and that policy was in full effect on opening day.

