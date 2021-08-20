Advertisement

Killer whale dies suddenly at SeaWorld

SeaWorld said a post-mortem exam will try to determine the cause of death, but the results may...
SeaWorld said a post-mortem exam will try to determine the cause of death, but the results may take several weeks.(CNN/KGTV)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) – SeaWorld said a 6-year-old female orca died Thursday.

Animal care specialists and veterinarians started treating Amaya after she began showing signs of illness on Wednesday, SeaWorld said.

The killer whale’s condition continued to decline rapidly, and her death was sudden and unexpected.

SeaWorld said this is a very difficult time for those who knew and loved Amaya, who inspired millions of people to appreciate and learn more about orcas.

The specialists who cared for her are heartbroken.

SeaWorld said a post-mortem exam will try to determine the cause of death, but the results may take several weeks.

Amaya was the youngest orca at SeaWorld. Both she and her parents live in SeaWorld San Diego.

Copyright 2021 KGTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cabell County School Board voted 3-2 to not require masks in schools.
Cabell school board votes against requiring masks
Magoffin County Schools announced Thursday that it will close until late this month due to...
Eastern Ky. school system closing through late August
The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Stephen Easterling crashed into a vehicle while making a turn.
Dawson-Bryant superintendent charged with OVI
Greenup avenue westbound closed at 17th Street traffic being rerouted at 18th St.
Good Samaritan alerts drivers to sink hole
The northbound and southbound lanes of I-77 were shut down Thursday afternoon following a...
Portion of I-77 reopens following tractor-trailer crash

Latest News

President Joe Biden is set to meet with his national security team about the evacuations, and...
Biden to address chaotic Afghanistan evacuation amid criticism
Producer Mike Richards stepped down as host of “Jeopardy!” after a report about past...
Mike Richards out as ‘Jeopardy!’ host after past comments resurface
Kanawha Deputies warn of scam asking for money
Kanawha Deputies warn of scam asking for money
First day mask mandate goes into effect in Kanawha County
First day mask mandate goes into effect in Kanawha County