Advertisement

Man arrested in eastern Ky. bank robbery

Jeffrey Mullins, 61, of Hagerhill, is charged with one count of first-degree robbery, in...
Jeffrey Mullins, 61, of Hagerhill, is charged with one count of first-degree robbery, in connection with a bank robbery in Floyd County.(Kentucky State Police)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Video evidence helped investigators track down the man accused of holding up a bank in Floyd County.

Jeffrey Mullins, 61, of Hagerhill, is charged with one count of first-degree robbery, Kentucky State Police said.

Troopers say he was arrested Thursday at his home.

Mullins is accused of robbing the Community Trust Bank in the Allen community on Wednesday morning.

Law enforcement search for man in connection to reported bank robbery

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Stephen Easterling crashed into a vehicle while making a turn.
Dawson-Bryant superintendent charged with OVI
A Johnson County Sheriff's deputy was injured in a shooting that also involved a suspect being...
Suspect’s and deputy’s names released in eastern Ky. shooting
Magoffin County Schools announced Thursday that it will close until late this month due to...
Eastern Ky. school system closing through late August
High water problems have been reported in Lincoln County.
High water causing problems around the region
Prostitution sting nets 14 arrests

Latest News

School leaders in Kanawha County have announced potential start and end dates for the 2022-2023...
Kanawha County 2022-23 school calendar options proposed
Tony's Thursday weather
Tony's Thursday weather
Kentucky State Fair kicks off as Democrats, Republicans converge on commodities breakfast
Kentucky State Fair kicks off as Democrats, Republicans converge on commodities breakfast
Marshall’s Big Green Room shot with BB gun by students
Marshall’s Big Green Room shot with BB gun by students