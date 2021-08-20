Man arrested in eastern Ky. bank robbery

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Video evidence helped investigators track down the man accused of holding up a bank in Floyd County.

Jeffrey Mullins, 61, of Hagerhill, is charged with one count of first-degree robbery, Kentucky State Police said.

Troopers say he was arrested Thursday at his home.

Mullins is accused of robbing the Community Trust Bank in the Allen community on Wednesday morning.

