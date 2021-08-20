Man found guilty of attempted murder of his wife

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man was convicted Thursday for the attempted murder of his wife after she was thrown out of a car and run over by the vehicle.

Timothy R. Maichle, 53, of Ansted, faces up to 18 years in prison when he’s sentenced Oct. 4, according to the Fayette County Prosecutor’s Office.

Following a two-day jury trial, Maichle was convicted of attempted second-degree murder, malicious assault and third offense domestic battery. He was found guilty of all those charges.

Investigators say the incident happened in September 2020 near the Hawks Nest State Park overlook in Ansted. They say the couple had been arguing and Maichle shoved his wife out of the car on U.S. 60. It was going around 35 mph at the time.

The victim suffered severe head trauma, including skull fractures, two broken legs and other serious injuries.

