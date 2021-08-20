Advertisement

Martin County residents without water for six weeks

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INEZ, Ky. (WSAZ) - Families who live on state Route 645 have been without water for six weeks.

Frustration has been mounting as people, who have paid full price for their bills, are dealing with lengthy outages and intermittent service.

For Tyler O’Connor, his family has only been met with a small drip from one faucet in their home.

“I keep hoping it will come out, but it never will,” said O’Connor, as he turns on his bathroom faucet waiting for water to flow.

Throughout the six weeks, O’Connor has seen nine days with intermittent service -- but even then, it doesn’t last long.

The O’Connor family packs up their three children, all under the age of 3, daily to access running water.

“We come every day and even multiple times a day to bathe the kids, to shower ourselves, and to brush our teeth,” O’Connor said.

Jimmy Kerr, Martin County Water District Chairman, says they’ve hired two contractors to fix the pump, but each time it has failed.

Kerr said crews are actively working to create a permanent solution for the troublesome pump.

“It’s difficult to find solutions within our budget to be able to make those repairs quickly. Now, what has occurred here is unacceptable. They should never have had those issues for as long as they had,” Kerr said.

“This won’t be the last issue we need to fix like, but I do ask patience from our customers as we work to resolve them,” he said.

Kerr said crews are working on a temporary solution to provide water to those customers during the weekend. He expects the water to be restored by the end of next week.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cabell County School Board voted 3-2 to not require masks in schools.
Cabell school board votes against requiring masks
Magoffin County Schools announced Thursday that it will close until late this month due to...
Eastern Ky. school system closing through late August
The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Stephen Easterling crashed into a vehicle while making a turn.
Dawson-Bryant superintendent charged with OVI
Greenup avenue westbound closed at 17th Street traffic being rerouted at 18th St.
Good Samaritan alerts drivers to sink hole
New store opening at Ashland Town Center

Latest News

Southern Ohio Medical Center COVID nurse discusses experiences
‘I’ve just stood there and cried with them:’ SOMC nurse shares experiences in COVID ICU
Hammer thrown at ambulance in Huntington
Hammer thrown at ambulance in Huntington
The town of Sutton is looking to get its first police officer in four years.
Community looks to build new police department
Police say it happened along Route 35 in Jackson, near the 18 mile post.
Crews on scene of accident in Jackson County, Ohio