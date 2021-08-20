Shooting sends man to hospital

CHESAPEAKE, Ohio (WSAZ) - A shooting has sent a man to the hospital.

It happened late Thursday night along Rt. 123 in Chesapeake, Ohio.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says the victim was shot in the arm and taken to the hospital.

The shooting happened after a dark colored newer model Ford Explorer stopped on the road in front of the victim’s home. Deputies say the man and the driver got into an argument. The driver then pulled a gun and fired several times, hitting the victim once in the arm.

An immediate search of the area for the vehicle involved was unsuccessful.

There’s no word on the victim’s condition.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.