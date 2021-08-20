Advertisement

Special meeting set Friday to reevaluate school mask issue

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A Putnam County Schools special meeting is scheduled Friday morning to reevaluate wearing masks inside school buildings, according to a release issued Thursday night.

It was announced earlier on Thursday that masks will be required for everyone inside school buildings. That move was supposed to be reevaluated in 30 days, which would be Monday – the day before school starts on Tuesday.

A notice of the special meeting said school officials will talk about whether to leave that decision up to parents and employees of Putnam County Schools.

The meeting is set for 9 a.m. Friday at the school board office in Winfield.

Again, school starts Tuesday in Putnam County. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

