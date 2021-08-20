Advertisement

UC wins battle of #1 soccer teams

By Jim Treacy
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The University of Charleston jumped out to a 4-1 lead during a Thursday morning deluge and held on to beat Marshall at Hoops Family Field. The Golden Eagles scored in the 13th minute to a take a 1-0 lead but the Herd tied it up moments later on a Joao Souza goal. UC, the pre-season top team in NCAA Division II, then scored twice to make it 4-1 with the last one coming off a penalty kick by Gabriel Rodriguez. Marshall’s Ibrahima Diop scored before half time to cut the lead to 4-2.

In the second half, the pre-season #1 team in Division I scored to make it 4-3 with 15 minutes left in the match but that was as close as they would get. Marshall starts their regular season next Thursday when the play at #21 James Madison while UC doesn’t start their regular season until September 2nd when they travel to Mars Hill.

Here are the highlights and post-match reaction that aired on WSAZ Newschannel 3 at 6.

