W.Va. COVID-19 | 925 new cases reported, 7 additional deaths

Coronavirus WV
Coronavirus WV
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of August 20, 2021, there have been 3,269,169 total laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 177,533 total cases and 3,008 deaths.

Since the last update, 925 new COVID-19 cases have been reported and seven additional COVID-related deaths have been confirmed.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 73-year old male from Harrison County,  an 89-year old male from Ohio County,  a 76-year old male from Wood County, a 74-year old male from Upshur County, a 48-year old male from Jefferson County, a 60-year old male from Wetzel County and a 53-year old female from Wood County.

165,720 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

According to the WV DHHR, 57.7 percent of the eligible population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 70.3 percent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

8,806 cases of COVID-19 are considered active in the state.

As of Friday, the daily percent of positivity is sitting at 9.26 percent.

469 cases of the COVID-19 delta variant have been reported so far in West Virginia, according to DHHR data.

Counties listed are from random sampling of individuals who tested positive for COVID-19
Counties listed are from random sampling of individuals who tested positive for COVID-19(WV DHHR)

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,727), Berkeley (13,854), Boone (2,299), Braxton (1,133), Brooke (2,333), Cabell (9,853), Calhoun (424), Clay (602), Doddridge (677), Fayette (3,888), Gilmer (960), Grant (1,372), Greenbrier (3,040), Hampshire (2,030), Hancock (2,956), Hardy (1,657), Harrison (6,673), Jackson (2,416), Jefferson (5,084), Kanawha (16,558), Lewis (1,559), Lincoln (1,748), Logan (3,540), Marion (5,024), Marshall (3,885), Mason (2,298), McDowell (1,786), Mercer (5,632), Mineral (3,123), Mingo (2,953), Monongalia (9,880), Monroe (1,315), Morgan (1,369), Nicholas (2,077), Ohio (4,643), Pendleton (749), Pleasants (1,013), Pocahontas (750), Preston (3,074), Putnam (5,821), Raleigh (7,668), Randolph (3,185), Ritchie (808), Roane (747), Summers (914), Taylor (1,434), Tucker (599), Tyler (832), Upshur (2,376), Wayne (3,533), Webster (658), Wetzel (1,620), Wirt (490), Wood (8,600), Wyoming (2,294).

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

