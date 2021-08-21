187 new COVID cases, three more deaths reported in Boyd County

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – COVID-19 has claimed three more lives and is up 187 more cases in Boyd County.

The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center released the information Friday, saying the latest cases were tallied from Tuesday through Friday.

The deaths involved a 53-year-old man, a 51-year-old woman and a 74-year-old man. Their deaths bring the county death toll to 82 people since the pandemic started.

The latest cases range from a 6-month-old boy to two 89-year-old women.

