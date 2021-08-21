Country legend and eastern Ky. native Tom T. Hall passes away

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Country music legend and Olive Hill, Kentucky, native Tom T. Hall has died, the Grand Ole Opry tweeted Friday night.

He was 85.

Thank you for all of the music, Tom T. Hall.



Thank you for all of the music, Tom T. Hall.

Nicknamed “The Storyteller” by country music fans due to his literary way of writing songs, Hall’s hits included “That’s How I Got to Memphis,” “Homecoming,” and “Old Dogs, Children, and Watermelon Wine.”

He also wrote “Harper Valley P.T.A.” which was a hit for Jeanie C. Riley in 1968.

Before moving to Nashville, hall spent some time working in Kentucky and West Virginia as a radio D.J.

His songs have been recorded by the likes of Johnny Cash, George Jones, and Alan Jackson.

Memorabilia from his life and career can be seen at the Olive Hill Welcome Center in Carter County.

