Advertisement

Country legend and eastern Ky. native Tom T. Hall passes away

Country music legend and Olive Hill, Kentucky, native Tom T. Hall has died. He was 85.
Country music legend and Olive Hill, Kentucky, native Tom T. Hall has died. He was 85.(KVLY)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Country music legend and Olive Hill, Kentucky, native Tom T. Hall has died, the Grand Ole Opry tweeted Friday night.

He was 85.

Nicknamed “The Storyteller” by country music fans due to his literary way of writing songs, Hall’s hits included “That’s How I Got to Memphis,” “Homecoming,” and “Old Dogs, Children, and Watermelon Wine.”

He also wrote “Harper Valley P.T.A.” which was a hit for Jeanie C. Riley in 1968.

Before moving to Nashville, hall spent some time working in Kentucky and West Virginia as a radio D.J.

His songs have been recorded by the likes of Johnny Cash, George Jones, and Alan Jackson.

Memorabilia from his life and career can be seen at the Olive Hill Welcome Center in Carter County.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cabell County School Board voted 3-2 to not require masks in schools.
Cabell school board votes against requiring masks
Magoffin County Schools announced Thursday that it will close until late this month due to...
Eastern Ky. school system closing through late August
The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Stephen Easterling crashed into a vehicle while making a turn.
Dawson-Bryant superintendent charged with OVI
Greenup avenue westbound closed at 17th Street traffic being rerouted at 18th St.
Good Samaritan alerts drivers to sink hole
New store opening at Ashland Town Center

Latest News

Hometown Hero | Chad Cogar
Hometown Hero | Officer Chad Cogar
Southern Ohio Medical Center COVID nurse discusses experiences
‘I’ve just stood there and cried with them:’ SOMC nurse shares experiences in COVID ICU
Martin County residents without water for six weeks.
Martin County residents without water for six weeks
Hammer thrown at ambulance in Huntington
Hammer thrown at ambulance in Huntington