Death investigation underway in Martin County

Brooklyn Sloas was pronounced dead at the scene by the Martin County Coroner’s Office. (FILE)(WALB)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -- Kentucky State Police are investigating after they received a call for an unresponsive 22-year-old woman at a home on Tomahawk Road.

It happened on Thursday.

Troopers say 22-year-old Brooklyn Sloas was unresponsive when they arrived to the home.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Martin County Coroner’s Office.

Sloas’s body has been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville for an autopsy, troopers say, as the cause of death remains under investigation.

