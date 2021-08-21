Advertisement

EMS on scene of crash on I-64

The crash occurred near mile marker 13 on I-64 Saturday afternoon.

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 2:34 PM EDT
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Cabell County 911 Dispatchers say EMS crews and police are on scene of a car crash on I-64.

It happened just after 2 o’clock Saturday afternoon.

Dispatchers say at least one vehicle going westbound on I-64 crashed near mile marker 13.

A WSAZ Crew says I-64 WB is down to the right lane only with traffic moving slowly.

Dispatchers say no injuries have been reported as of 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

This is a developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest details.

