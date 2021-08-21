EMS on scene of crash on I-64

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Cabell County 911 Dispatchers say EMS crews and police are on scene of a car crash on I-64.

It happened just after 2 o’clock Saturday afternoon.

Dispatchers say at least one vehicle going westbound on I-64 crashed near mile marker 13.

A WSAZ Crew says I-64 WB is down to the right lane only with traffic moving slowly.

Dispatchers say no injuries have been reported as of 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

