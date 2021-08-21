Advertisement

First Warning Forecast | Heat is back, sticks around

By Andy Chilian
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - No rain means no problem for temperatures getting back to their summery levels around the 90-degree mark. With limited opportunities for rain this entire week, expect temperatures to remain on the hot side as the ground dries out. Meanwhile, the humidity - while not unbearable - stays just high enough to add a few extra degrees to those “feels like” readings. Stay safe if spending any extended time outdoors.

Saturday evening stays mostly dry and sees a clear sky after sunset. Temperatures fall to the low 70s by midnight.

Saturday night is mostly clear, calm, and cozy with low temperatures in the mid 60s. Areas of dense fog are expected.

Sunday sees another mostly sunny sky and, outside of a stray pop-up shower or two, fairly dry conditions. High temperatures rise to the 90-degree mark.

The pattern is similar Monday through Wednesday with decent sunshine each day and limited opportunities for rain outside of a couple pop-up showers. High temperatures rise to the low 90s.

By Thursday and Friday, a few showers sneak into the area, knocking high temperatures down ever so slightly to the upper 80s.

Saturday returns to mostly sunny and dry conditions with high temperatures back to near 90 degrees.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the fatal accident happened along Route 35 in Jackson, near the 18-mile post.
UPDATE | 2 dead in Jackson County crash; names released
Country music Hall of Famer Tom T. Hall has died at age 85.
Country music legend and eastern Ky. native Tom T. Hall passes away
Friday, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced a new round of the West Virginia Vaccination...
Cars, ATV’s, free gas for 10 years among prizes in “Do it for Babydog” round 2
A man was shot late Thursday night in Chesapeake, Ohio
Shooting sends man to hospital
The Cabell County School Board voted 3-2 to not require masks in schools.
Cabell school board votes against requiring masks

Latest News

WSAZ Saturday Morning Forecast - Aug 21
First Warning Forecast | Temperatures heat up this weekend
WSAZ Saturday Morning Forecast - Aug 21
Andy's Saturday Morning Forecast - Aug 21
Red sky sunsets ahead
Weekend Wow!
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Friday, August 20th, 2021.
First Warning Forecast | Turning The Corner - Finally