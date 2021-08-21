First Warning Forecast | Heat is back, sticks around

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - No rain means no problem for temperatures getting back to their summery levels around the 90-degree mark. With limited opportunities for rain this entire week, expect temperatures to remain on the hot side as the ground dries out. Meanwhile, the humidity - while not unbearable - stays just high enough to add a few extra degrees to those “feels like” readings. Stay safe if spending any extended time outdoors.

Saturday evening stays mostly dry and sees a clear sky after sunset. Temperatures fall to the low 70s by midnight.

Saturday night is mostly clear, calm, and cozy with low temperatures in the mid 60s. Areas of dense fog are expected.

Sunday sees another mostly sunny sky and, outside of a stray pop-up shower or two, fairly dry conditions. High temperatures rise to the 90-degree mark.

The pattern is similar Monday through Wednesday with decent sunshine each day and limited opportunities for rain outside of a couple pop-up showers. High temperatures rise to the low 90s.

By Thursday and Friday, a few showers sneak into the area, knocking high temperatures down ever so slightly to the upper 80s.

Saturday returns to mostly sunny and dry conditions with high temperatures back to near 90 degrees.

