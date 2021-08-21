First Warning Forecast | Temperatures heat up this weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As rain chances go down, temperatures go up...such is the case with the weather for this weekend and much of the week ahead. Aside from scattered showers in the mountains and a stray pop-up shower or two in the lower elevations, rain is limited in the coming days. As a result, afternoon temperatures get back to their summery levels seen much of this summer, that is, upper 80s to low 90s.

Saturday morning starts with areas of dense fog and temperatures in the mid 60s. Fog lifts by mid-morning, giving way to a mostly sunny sky for the remainder of the day. A stray shower or two is possible, but most locations stay dry. High temperatures rise to the upper 80s, but it will certainly feel like the 90s where the summer sun beats down at outdoor events. Do not forget the sunscreen!

Saturday night is mostly clear, calm, and cozy with low temperatures in the mid 60s. Areas of dense fog are expected again.

Sunday sees another mostly sunny sky and, outside of a stray pop-up shower or two, mainly dry conditions. High temperatures rise to the upper 80s, likely a degree or two warmer than Saturday.

The pattern is similar Monday through Wednesday with decent sunshine each day and limited opportunities for rain outside of a couple pop-up showers. High temperatures sit near or just over the 90-degree mark.

By Thursday and Friday, a few showers sneak into the area, knocking high temperatures down slightly to the upper 80s.

