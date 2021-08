HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Police in Huntington are investigating a stabbing.

The call came in just after 6 p.m. on Saturday night.

According to the Huntington Police Department, one person was stabbed along the 1000 block of 9th Avenue.

HPD said the victim suffered minor injuries.

