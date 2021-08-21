Advertisement

Vigil held for woman following death

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 11:35 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Family and friends united Friday to honor the life of Kelly Hampton.

She passed away Tuesday after suffering injuries Saturday at a home in the Mud Fork area in Logan County.

“It’s gonna be hard living without her,” Hampton’s aunt Michelle Hinkle said.

Logan County Sheriff Paul Clemens says Hampton’s boyfriend, Steven Duty, was originally charged with malicious wounding charges prior to her death.

After she died, Clemens says Duty’s charges would be upgraded to murder.

However, as of Tuesday evening-- the sheriff says Duty will only be charged with malicious wounding until they get lab results back from an autopsy.

“We don’t want her to die in vain,” Hampton’s cousin Heather Artist said.

While a void has already started to form in many hearts, Artist says she wants the vigil to focus on the positive -- by sharing fond memories in a wave of purple, meant to spread awareness for domestic violence.

