Weekend Wow!

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Friday shaped up fine and dandy after the morning London-town fog burned away. The afternoon sunshine boosting temperatures into the 80s with relatively cozy humidity levels.

By evening the weather suited fair, festival and concert goers perfectly as bright skies and warm air proved ideal for outdoor fun. Live on the Levee enjoyed still another spectacular night at the Schoenbaum Stage on the banks of the Great Kanawha.

The weekend is shaping up almost identically well with early morning fogs giving way to sunshiny and hot afternoons. Readings will start out in the cozy 60s before heating up to the upper 80s (even 90 downtown). While Friday saw a scattering of afternoon showers across the high country and a few more cells are likely to form from Canaan south to Snowshoe on Saturday afternoon , rain shafts will be harder to come by even in the mountains by Sunday.

After a wet week, we were due for a break in the rain. Turns out an offshore hurricane named Henri will aid in the weekend drying by diverting his winds and rains into coastal New England and New York. When storms take a path up the seaboard, they emit a cycle of warming and drying air that spews out for a thousand miles or more away from the eye.

So plan on a rain free weekend for all outdoor plans including WV Hillbilly Days near Hamlin, the South Charleston Summerfest on the Indian Mound, the CK Alumni big band concert in Kenova and county fair wrap-ups near Pomeroy Ohio and Coalton Ky.

Next chance of rain may well hold off until late next week!

