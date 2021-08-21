Advertisement

Weekend Wow!

Hurricane Henri helps make for a super weekend at home
Red sky sunsets ahead
Red sky sunsets ahead(Source: cNews/James Gullage)
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Friday shaped up fine and dandy after the morning London-town fog burned away. The afternoon sunshine boosting temperatures into the 80s with relatively cozy humidity levels.

By evening the weather suited fair, festival and concert goers perfectly as bright skies and warm air proved ideal for outdoor fun. Live on the Levee enjoyed still another spectacular night at the Schoenbaum Stage on the banks of the Great Kanawha.

The weekend is shaping up almost identically well with early morning fogs giving way to sunshiny and hot afternoons. Readings will start out in the cozy 60s before heating up to the upper 80s (even 90 downtown). While Friday saw a scattering of afternoon showers across the high country and a few more cells are likely to form from Canaan south to Snowshoe on Saturday afternoon , rain shafts will be harder to come by even in the mountains by Sunday.

After a wet week, we were due for a break in the rain. Turns out an offshore hurricane named Henri will aid in the weekend drying by diverting his winds and rains into coastal New England and New York. When storms take a path up the seaboard, they emit a cycle of warming and drying air that spews out for a thousand miles or more away from the eye.

So plan on a rain free weekend for all outdoor plans including WV Hillbilly Days near Hamlin, the South Charleston Summerfest on the Indian Mound, the CK Alumni big band concert in Kenova and county fair wrap-ups near Pomeroy Ohio and Coalton Ky.

Next chance of rain may well hold off until late next week!

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cabell County School Board voted 3-2 to not require masks in schools.
Cabell school board votes against requiring masks
Magoffin County Schools announced Thursday that it will close until late this month due to...
Eastern Ky. school system closing through late August
The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Stephen Easterling crashed into a vehicle while making a turn.
Dawson-Bryant superintendent charged with OVI
Greenup avenue westbound closed at 17th Street traffic being rerouted at 18th St.
Good Samaritan alerts drivers to sink hole
New store opening at Ashland Town Center

Latest News

Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Friday, August 20th, 2021.
First Warning Forecast | Turning The Corner - Finally
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Friday, August 20th, 2021.
First Warning Forecast
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Wednesday, August 18th, 2021.
First Warning Forecast | “Fred” Pulls Away
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Wednesday, August 18th, 2021.
First Warning Weather