Body found in Rowan County

A body was found Friday morning on Forestry Ridge Road, according to the Rowan County Coroner....
A body was found Friday morning on Forestry Ridge Road, according to the Rowan County Coroner. (Courtesy: Rowan County Coroner's Office)(Rowan County Coroner's Office)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ)-A body was found Friday morning on Forestry Ridge Road, according to the Rowan County Coroner.

Officials say the 34-year-old male was found not breathing.

Additional details are unavailable at this time, but no foul play is suspected.

The death remains under investigation by Rowan Co. Sheriff’s Department Detective Donnie Hall and Rowan County Coroner John Northcutt.

