First Warning Forecast | Prolonged heat this week

By Andy Chilian
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Several days of 90-degree temperatures are on tap this week, with nothing more than scattered rain chances on just a few days. The humidity will not be unbearable but still noticeable and potentially uncomfortable, especially if spending any extended time outdoors. Make sure to stay safe in the heat!

Isolated showers have been moving from north to south across mainly northern and eastern parts of the region Sunday afternoon and evening and will continue through sunset before fading. Temperatures fall to the mid 70s by midnight.

Overnight, expect a mostly clear sky with patchy fog as low temperatures fall to the upper 60s.

Monday and Tuesday stay mostly sunny and mainly dry outside of a couple pop-up showers. High temperatures rise to the low 90s.

Wednesday sees high temperatures rising to the mid 90s with continued sunshine. Isolated showers may develop late in the day.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms and likely on Thursday and Friday with a bit more cloud cover. However, high temperatures still hover in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees both days.

Saturday stays dry and mostly sunny with a high around 90 degrees.

By Sunday, scattered showers and storms return to the forecast with high temperatures in the upper 80s.

