Advertisement

Marshall football hits the field again

By Jim Treacy
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With two weeks to go until the season opener, Marshall football held another open practice at Edwards Stadium. During the two hour session, they again simulated game situations with Conference USA officials on hand. After practice, head coach Charles Huff talked about how his team is dealing with the August weather, how unpredictable it can be and how well they adjusted to it.

Marshall plays at Navy on Saturday September 4th.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the fatal accident happened along Route 35 in Jackson, near the 18-mile post.
UPDATE | 2 dead in Jackson County crash; names released
Country music Hall of Famer Tom T. Hall has died at age 85.
Country music legend and eastern Ky. native Tom T. Hall passes away
Friday, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced a new round of the West Virginia Vaccination...
Cars, ATV’s, free gas for 10 years among prizes in “Do it for Babydog” round 2
A man was shot late Thursday night in Chesapeake, Ohio
Shooting sends man to hospital
Southern Ohio Medical Center COVID nurse discusses experiences
‘I’ve just stood there and cried with them:’ SOMC nurse shares experiences in COVID ICU

Latest News

Former WVU guard holds autograph session in South Charleston.
Miles McBride comes back to WV
HERD PRACTICE
MILES MCBRIDE
South Point vs Boyd County highlights
Boyd County pulls away from South Point