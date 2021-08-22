Miles McBride comes back to WV

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After a productive six games in the NBA summer league, former WVU guard Miles McBride returned to the Mountain State. He took part in an autograph session sponsored by Country Boy Sportz and Select Cards at South Charleston’s LaBelle Theater. Before the event, he talked to WSAZ Sports about his scintillating summer start and his decision to leave Morgantown after his sophomore season.

In six games for the New York Knicks, he averaged just over 15 points per game, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.