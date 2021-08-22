Advertisement

Miles McBride comes back to WV

By Jim Treacy
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After a productive six games in the NBA summer league, former WVU guard Miles McBride returned to the Mountain State. He took part in an autograph session sponsored by Country Boy Sportz and Select Cards at South Charleston’s LaBelle Theater. Before the event, he talked to WSAZ Sports about his scintillating summer start and his decision to leave Morgantown after his sophomore season.

In six games for the New York Knicks, he averaged just over 15 points per game, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the fatal accident happened along Route 35 in Jackson, near the 18-mile post.
UPDATE | 2 dead in Jackson County crash; names released
Country music Hall of Famer Tom T. Hall has died at age 85.
Country music legend and eastern Ky. native Tom T. Hall passes away
Friday, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced a new round of the West Virginia Vaccination...
Cars, ATV’s, free gas for 10 years among prizes in “Do it for Babydog” round 2
A man was shot late Thursday night in Chesapeake, Ohio
Shooting sends man to hospital
Southern Ohio Medical Center COVID nurse discusses experiences
‘I’ve just stood there and cried with them:’ SOMC nurse shares experiences in COVID ICU

Latest News

Marshall plays at Navy in two weeks.
Marshall football hits the field again
HERD PRACTICE
MILES MCBRIDE
South Point vs Boyd County highlights
Boyd County pulls away from South Point