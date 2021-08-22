One person life-flighted at Boyd County Fair
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - One person life-flighted after an incident at the Boyd County Fair.
It happened Saturday night just after 7p.m.
A rider at the Motorcross Sports Complex was completing a practice run when they hit a bump on the track.
Ellen Keaton, Boyd County Fair President said the rider was life-flighted for treatment.
