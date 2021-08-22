Advertisement

One person life-flighted at Boyd County Fair

One person flown by life-flight after an incident at the Boyd County Fair.
One person flown by life-flight after an incident at the Boyd County Fair.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - One person life-flighted after an incident at the Boyd County Fair.

It happened Saturday night just after 7p.m.

A rider at the Motorcross Sports Complex was completing a practice run when they hit a bump on the track.

Ellen Keaton, Boyd County Fair President said the rider was life-flighted for treatment.

This is a developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ App.

