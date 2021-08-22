One person life-flighted at Boyd County Fair

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - One person life-flighted after an incident at the Boyd County Fair.

It happened Saturday night just after 7p.m.

A rider at the Motorcross Sports Complex was completing a practice run when they hit a bump on the track.

Ellen Keaton, Boyd County Fair President said the rider was life-flighted for treatment.

