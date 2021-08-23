AEP Ohio crews helping restore power after Tropical Storm Henri

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Tropical Storm Henri hit several hundred miles away Sunday, but AEP Ohio crews with roots in our region are hard at work in Connecticut restoring power.

“The saying in the industry is, it’s better to give than receive but if you have to receive you better have given. That’s why we go and help others as well, because when we do need the help they will come and help us as well,” said Dave Callahan, the emergency preparedness manager for AEP Ohio.

Friday, 312 AEP Ohio workers were told they would leave Saturday to head to the Tolland, Connecticut area. Tens of thousands of those in New England are without power after the storm hit Sunday.

“They are happy to go do that and the utilities I don’t think we’d be able to get by without people like that, so it’s very important,” said Callahan.

The crews are fixing down wires and poles as well as helping clean debris away from power lines.

“Removing objects from lines sometimes is part of the, you know nothing got damaged but it just can’t be re-energized until you get that debris off the line,” Callahan told WSAZ.

For now, they are staying in the same area, but that could change at a moments notice.

“When we ask the men and women to go, we tell them to pack for two weeks. We never know for sure. With this particular one, I’ve been watching the outages of there on a website that tells us kind of nationally where they are at doesn’t look like it was as severe as they thought it might have been,” said Callahan. “They seem to be coming close to the end of it.”

Due to COVID protocols, Callahan says the Ohio crews will stay together and not intermingle with other crews who are also helping.

“The guys [will] ride in a truck together they’ll also be rooming together so once you get in that truck with one of the guys you become kind of like family,” he said.

Callahan says they will stay no matter how long they are needed. They could be released within the next two days, or stay even longer.

