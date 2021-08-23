American Airline flight arrives at Huntington Tri-State Airport with no staff to receive plane

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After a long day of travel, it was Aaliyah Phillip’s final flight home Saturday evening.

“I already had three flight delays [Saturday],” Phillips said.

She was expected to land at the Huntington Tri-State Airport just before 8:00 p.m. with an hour drive home to Charleston.

But after 10 minutes of waiting, her flight was delayed, yet again.

He got on the intercom and said, ‘I don’t know what is going on, but this has never happened to me before. I have never [flown] into an airport that is closed that can’t get the passengers off the plane.’

Huntington Tri-State Airport officials say the airport was not closed, and that it was just a scheduling mishap with American Airlines. The airline, airport officials say, had not scheduled anyone to let passengers on and off the plane.

“We sat on the plane, could not get off for 45 minutes, then once we finally got off the plane, they sent one worker who was licensed to get people off the plane and licensed to get our luggage,” Phillips said. “I think we got out around 9:28 p.m. because I had to be at work at 11:30 p.m. I didn’t make it to work until 12:15 a.m.”

WSAZ reached out to Huntington Tri-State Airport, who provided the following statement.

The challenges of operating an airport extend on many levels. The Huntington Tri-State Airport is a conduit for commerce in our region and, as such, provides operational space to many vendors. These vendors include airlines, fuel services, transportation, maintenance, rental agencies, and more. It’s important to consider that the Huntington Tri-State airport does not, and has no responsibility for, staffing these vendors. We do all we can to ensure the safe and convenient travel of all that choose us at HTS. Unfortunately, we can’t control the operations of our vendor partners. We’re sorry for any inconvenience that our patrons have experienced and please know that we’re aggressively communicating with our partners to make needed improvements for continuous positive engagements with us at Huntington Tri-State.

WSAZ has also reached out to an American Airlines spokesperson, who said there was a delay at the airport, and say they are working to get WSAZ more information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.