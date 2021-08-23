American Airline flight arrives at Huntington Tri-State Airport with no staff to receive plane
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After a long day of travel, it was Aaliyah Phillip’s final flight home Saturday evening.
“I already had three flight delays [Saturday],” Phillips said.
She was expected to land at the Huntington Tri-State Airport just before 8:00 p.m. with an hour drive home to Charleston.
But after 10 minutes of waiting, her flight was delayed, yet again.
Huntington Tri-State Airport officials say the airport was not closed, and that it was just a scheduling mishap with American Airlines. The airline, airport officials say, had not scheduled anyone to let passengers on and off the plane.
“We sat on the plane, could not get off for 45 minutes, then once we finally got off the plane, they sent one worker who was licensed to get people off the plane and licensed to get our luggage,” Phillips said. “I think we got out around 9:28 p.m. because I had to be at work at 11:30 p.m. I didn’t make it to work until 12:15 a.m.”
WSAZ reached out to Huntington Tri-State Airport, who provided the following statement.
WSAZ has also reached out to an American Airlines spokesperson, who said there was a delay at the airport, and say they are working to get WSAZ more information.
