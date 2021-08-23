Advertisement

Buckingham Palace guard ceremony returns after COVID hiatus

Members of the public watch the Changing of the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace, London, on...
Members of the public watch the Changing of the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace, London, on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, which is taking place for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — British soldiers in scarlet tunics and bearskin hats have paraded outside Buckingham Palace as the Changing of the Guard ceremony resumed after a pandemic-induced 18-month gap.

The tourist-pleasing spectacle was halted in March 2020 as Britain went into lockdown to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Soldiers from the Coldstream Guards marched from their London barracks to the home of Queen Elizabeth II to mount the guard, as scores of spectators watched and took photos.

A military band played tunes saluting British success at the Tokyo Olympics.

Soldiers have maintained sentry duty outside royal residences during the pandemic, but the ceremonial changeover was not held.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person flown by life-flight after an incident at the Boyd County Fair.
One person life-flighted at Boyd County Fair
Passengers waited for the airline to provide staff to exit the plane.
American Airline flight arrives at Huntington Tri-State Airport with no staff to receive plane
The crash occurred near mile marker 13 on I-64 Saturday afternoon. (FILE)
EMS on scene of crash on I-64
Police in Huntington are investigating a stabbing. (FILE)
Police investigate stabbing in Huntington
A body was found Friday morning on Forestry Ridge Road, according to the Rowan County Coroner....
Body found in Rowan County

Latest News

U.S. regulators have given full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.
US regulators give full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Million dollar Powerball ticket sold in New Martinsville
Twin babies were among those killed in the devastating Tennessee floods.
Still looking for dozens missing in record Tennessee floods
New Jersey's Middlesex County was hit particularly hard with severe flooding and poor outages...
Henri’s lazy remnants hinder cleanup, threaten inland floods