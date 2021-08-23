Car crashes into pole, shuts down all lanes of traffic
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- All eastbound and westbound lanes of MacCorkle Avenue are shutdown in the community of Jefferson.
That’s according to Metro 911 dispatchers.
Dispatchers tell WSAZ a car crashed into a pole and powerlines are down at the 6700 block of MacCorkle Avenue.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
This is a developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest details.
