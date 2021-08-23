Advertisement

Car crashes into pole, shuts down all lanes of traffic

Dispatchers tell WSAZ a car crashed into a pole and powerlines are down at the 6700 block of...
Dispatchers tell WSAZ a car crashed into a pole and powerlines are down at the 6700 block of MacCorkle Avenue. (FILE).(WCAX)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- All eastbound and westbound lanes of MacCorkle Avenue are shutdown in the community of Jefferson.

That’s according to Metro 911 dispatchers.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ a car crashed into a pole and powerlines are down at the 6700 block of MacCorkle Avenue.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest details.

