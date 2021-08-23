Child immunizations

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As classrooms begin to fill up across the nation many students are finding themselves in the doctor’s office for vaccinations.

Dr. Jennifer Gerlach from Marshall Health talk about required vaccines for schools and the COVID-19 vaccine.

Four to six-year-olds needs the MMR, Varicella, DTAP, and Polio vaccines. 11-year-olds need the TDAP, Meningococcal and HPV vaccines. 17-year-olds need the Meningococcal vaccine.

To schedule an appointment you can call 304-691-1300, visit their website or you can check out their Facebook page.

