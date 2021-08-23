County sues ex-sheriff, seeks repayment of salary, benefits

WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — A former Ohio county sheriff who is now serving a state prison sentence for theft in office is being sued by county officials over salary and benefits they say he improperly collected.

Pike County claims Charlie Reader should repay more than $128,000 he collected while suspended from his job.

It’s not known if Reader has retained an attorney to represent him in the litigation.

Reader was sentenced in March to a three-year term.

He had risen to prominence for the investigation of the execution-style slayings of eight members of the Rhoden family in April 2016 in the rural county.

