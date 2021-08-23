Advertisement

COVID-19 W.Va. | 8 additional deaths, 2,486 new cases

(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Eight new COVID-related deaths and 2,486 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Monday, according to data from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 49-year old female from Wayne County, a 67-year old female from Putnam County, a 68-year old male from Upshur County, a 70-year old male from Raleigh County, a 53-year old male from Preston County, an 88-year old male from Lincoln County, an 84-year old female from Logan County, and a 62-year old female from Logan County.

There have been 3,297,722 total laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 180,019 total cases and 3,016 deaths.

As of Monday, 10,543 cases of COVID-19 are considered active in the state.

The daily positivity rate is sitting at 11.44 percent, per data from DHHR.

As for vaccinations, 70 percent of the eligible population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and nearly 58 percent are fully vaccinated.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the second Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov.

166,460 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,783), Berkeley (14,008), Boone (2,321), Braxton (1,140), Brooke (2,347), Cabell (9,940), Calhoun (430), Clay (619), Doddridge (685), Fayette (3,956), Gilmer (965), Grant (1,383), Greenbrier (3,108), Hampshire (2,070), Hancock (2,974), Hardy (1,670), Harrison (6,756),Jackson (2,451), Jefferson (5,136), Kanawha (16,873), Lewis (1,605), Lincoln (1,776), Logan (3,577), Marion (5,072), Marshall (3,928), Mason (2,335), McDowell (1,829), Mercer (5,727), Mineral (3,158), Mingo (3,019), Monongalia (9,970), Monroe (1,340), Morgan (1,385), Nicholas (2,111), Ohio (4,714), Pendleton (760), Pleasants (1,018), Pocahontas (759), Preston (3,100), Putnam (5,888), Raleigh (7,783), Randolph (3,255), Ritchie (815), Roane (765), Summers (924), Taylor (1,453), Tucker (609), Tyler (844), Upshur (2,435), Wayne (3,589), Webster (663), Wetzel (1,657), Wirt (496), Wood (8,690), Wyoming (2,355).

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person flown by life-flight after an incident at the Boyd County Fair.
One person life-flighted at Boyd County Fair
Passengers waited for the airline to provide staff to exit the plane.
American Airline flight arrives at Huntington Tri-State Airport with no staff to receive plane
The crash occurred near mile marker 13 on I-64 Saturday afternoon. (FILE)
EMS on scene of crash on I-64
Police in Huntington are investigating a stabbing. (FILE)
Police investigate stabbing in Huntington
A body was found Friday morning on Forestry Ridge Road, according to the Rowan County Coroner....
Body found in Rowan County

Latest News

Masks optional for students, staff in Putnam County Schools
10 year anniversary of most powerful earthquake to hit East Coast
10 year anniversary of most powerful earthquake to hit East Coast
Full FDA approval of Pfizer BioNTech Covid19 vaccine expected as early as Monday
Full FDA approval of Pfizer BioNTech Covid19 vaccine expected as early as Monday
Ohio Attorney General's Office approves summary language of proposal to legalize marijuana
Ohio Attorney General's Office approves summary language of proposal to legalize marijuana