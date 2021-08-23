Fall sports related injuries

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Class is in session and fall sports are in full swing. Now more than ever, it is important to keep our student athletes out of the emergency room.

Dr. Jamie Varney from Pikeville Medical Center share some of the common injuries from fall sports and how to know when it is time to go see a doctor.

To make an appointment you can call 606-218-3500, you can visit their website and you can check out their Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.