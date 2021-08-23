Advertisement

Gov. Beshear cancels mask order for schools following Kentucky Supreme Court decision

Gov. Andy Beshear delivering his Aug. 19, 2021Team Kentucky update.
Gov. Andy Beshear delivering his Aug. 19, 2021Team Kentucky update.(Source: Office of the Governor/KET)
By Brandon Robinson and Lexington Herald Leader
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday he is canceling his executive order from earlier this month that requires students to wear masks in schools.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the governor did not immediately comment on the action or whether a state Board of Education emergency regulation requiring a mask mandate for students for this school year will remain in effect.

The news comes following the Kentucky Supreme Court’s decision on Saturday ruled new laws limiting the governor’s executive powers will stand and ordered a lower court to dissolve the injunction that stopped them from going into effect.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Passengers waited for the airline to provide staff to exit the plane.
American Airline flight arrives at Huntington Tri-State Airport with no staff to receive plane
One person flown by life-flight after an incident at the Boyd County Fair.
One person life-flighted at Boyd County Fair
The crash occurred near mile marker 13 on I-64 Saturday afternoon. (FILE)
EMS on scene of crash on I-64
Police in Huntington are investigating a stabbing. (FILE)
Police investigate stabbing in Huntington
A body was found Friday morning on Forestry Ridge Road, according to the Rowan County Coroner....
Body found in Rowan County

Latest News

Police respond to 3006 Elkdale Drive Monday.
Large police presence outside home in Charleston
File image
Mother, child killed in crash on Rowan/Lewis County line
COVID-19 W.Va. | 8 additional deaths, 2,486 new cases
Masks optional for students, staff in Putnam County Schools