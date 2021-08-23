Advertisement

‘Graveyard Fields’ by Steven Tingle

By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Get ready for a boozy thriller complete with murder, mayhem and endless growlers in the book ‘Graveyard Fields’ by Steven Tingle.

Author Steven Tingle shares the ins and outs of his new book and all the excitement the book has in store for readers.

To pick up your copy you can head to Amazon, you can follow Steven on Facebook and you can check out his website.

