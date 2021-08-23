Advertisement

The importance of the COVID-19 vaccine in nursing homes

By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Protecting the elderly from COVID-19 is at an all time high with the new delta variant spreading around the world. The importance of having all staff and residents vaccinated is becoming a requirement for all.

Chris Braley, owner of Braley Care homes, shares the importance of this vaccine and what they are doing to keep their residents safe during this time.

For more information you can call 304-767-4033, you head over to their website and you can check out their Facebook page.

