Marshall football visits Spring Hill Cemetery

By Jim Treacy
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Marshall football team took a break from camp Sunday to remember the 75 people lost in the 1970 plane crash. During the ceremony at Spring Hill Cemetery, former assistant coach Red Dawson and players Rick Meckstroth, Allen Meadows and Bob Bronger gave some inspiring words to the Herd as their season begins in 13 days.

Here’s the story that aired Sunday on WSAZ Sports.

HERD VISITS SPRING HILL
Marshall plays at Navy in two weeks.
Marshall football hits the field again
