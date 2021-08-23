Masks optional for students, staff in Putnam County Schools

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Masks will be optional inside Putnam County Schools this school year.

Monday morning the Putnam County School Board held an emergency meeting to consider its policy concerning facial coverings for students and staff.

Board members are now recommending masks, but not requiring them for students, staff and faculty.

The board voted 5-0.

This decision reverses the announcement Thursday that required masks inside school building for 30 days after the first day of school.

Close to 40 parents showed up Monday outside of the school board office in Winfield to protest ahead of the emergency meeting.

The first day of classes is scheduled for tomorrow, August 24.

