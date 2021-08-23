Advertisement

Million dollar Powerball ticket sold in New Martinsville

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Powerball ticket worth $1,000,000 was purchased at Curby’s 2 on State Route 2 in New Martinsville, WV.

The ticket matched all five numbers but not the Power Ball, and the Powerplay option was not purchased.

The holder of this ticket is encouraged to sign the back and call the West Virginia Lottery at 304-558-0500 for instructions on how to claim.

Saturday’s Powerball numbers were 16, 28, 36, 39, 54 and the Power Ball was 4. Players are encouraged to check their tickets, for there are nine ways to win.

Powerball tickets cost $2, or $3 with the Powerplay option that can increase your prize two to 10 times.

Powerball now has draws three days a week ~ Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

