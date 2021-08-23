Nitro City Hall closed due to COVID concerns

NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Possible COVID-19 exposure is temporarily closing Nitro City Hall and the West Sattes Community Center.

Nitro Mayor Dave Casebolt announced the closure on his personal Facebook page.

The post states the closure is precautionary because of the potential exposure of COVID, and that employees will be tested Monday. Results are expected Tuesday afternooon.

Casebolt’s post also said, “It’s in my humble opinion that this virus is going to be very wide-spread. So please take precautions when engaging with others.”

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.