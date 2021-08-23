Advertisement

Ohio Department of Health addresses rise in respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19, in children

Ohio Department of Health addresses rise in respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19, in children
By Steph Krane
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CLEVELAND (WOIO) - As kids head back to the classroom for the start of a new school year, Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff is addressing a rise in the number of respiratory illnesses in children.

That includes a growing number of COVID-19 cases in young kids.

Pediatricians in the state are seeing a rise in the number of patients they’re treating for the virus, as well as illnesses like RSV.

“We’re seeing numbers rise,” Dr. Vanderhoff said about COVID-19. “I predict we’ll see north of 300 cases [per 100,000 people]... we have not seen numbers like this since last February.”

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Monday, August 23, 2021

Month ago, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine followed CDC guidance when he said a case rate of less than 50 per 100,000 was a benchmark that would indicated the spread of COVID-19 is under control.

Less than 35 percent of children ages 12 through 19 are vaccinated, Dr. Patty Manning-Courtney, Chief of Staff at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, said.

