Powerball adds Monday night drawing

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
(WSAZ) - Powerball players in Kentucky now have the chance to start the week in a winning way with a new Monday night drawing.

The new Monday drawing begins August 23, joining the Wednesday and Saturday drawings held at 10:59 p.m. ET.

“Kentucky Lottery players have been enjoying Powerball since Kentucky was one of the original states to start selling the game back in 1992,” said Kentucky Lottery President and CEO Mary Harville. “Since then we’ve seen 18 winners of the game’s jackpot in Kentucky, and countless more who have won up to $1 million in Powerball’s second prize.”

“The game has been a part of Wednesday and Saturday nights for decades here in Kentucky, and I know players will enjoy the additional chance to win now on Mondays,” said Harville.

Players can watch the new Monday night drawing live online at kylottery.com by clicking on “Draw Games” at the top of the page and then “Watch the Drawings”.

It’s hoped that adding the Monday drawing will result in larger, faster-growing jackpots. The addition of a third drawing should also increase the number of cash prizes and jackpots awarded on an annual basis.

Adding a third drawing will not change the Powerball game odds or set cash prizes. Players will continue to choose five numbers from 1 to 69 and one Powerball number from 1 to 26. Kentucky players also can purchase the Power Play® add-on feature for an additional $1 per play to multiply non-jackpot prizes.

