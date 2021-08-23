Putnam County Schools scheduled to hold emergency meeting today over masks

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Putnam County school officials are scheduled to hold an emergency meeting today to consider masking up for the start of the school year.

The Putnam County School Board will meet at 9 a.m. Monday for the emergency meeting.

Last week it was announced that masks would be required for everyone inside of school buildings. That move was supposed to be in place for 30 days then re-evaluated.

Instead, the emergency meeting was called for today.

Schools begins Tuesday in Putnam County.

