Putnam County Schools scheduled to hold emergency meeting today over masks

The Putnam County Board of Education meets Monday morning to discuss a mask mandate. Students begin classes Tuesday
The Putnam County Board of Education meets Monday morning to discuss a mask mandate. Students begin classes Tuesday(engin akyurt | Unsplash)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Putnam County school officials are scheduled to hold an emergency meeting today to consider masking up for the start of the school year.

The Putnam County School Board will meet at 9 a.m. Monday for the emergency meeting.

Last week it was announced that masks would be required for everyone inside of school buildings. That move was supposed to be in place for 30 days then re-evaluated.

Instead, the emergency meeting was called for today.

Schools begins Tuesday in Putnam County.

