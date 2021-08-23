Advertisement

Scioto County reports at least four COVID-related deaths for August

The total number of deaths for the county in connection to COVID-19 is 98 residents.

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 4:49 PM EDT
SCIOTO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- At least four people have died in connection to the COVID-19 virus during the month of August, the Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments announced Monday.

The victims are a 68-year-old man who passed away on Aug. 2, a 66-year-old man and an 88-year-old man who passed away on Aug. 11, and a 68-year-old man who passed away on Aug. 13.

The total number of deaths for the county in connection to COVID-19 is 98 residents.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) also reported 40 new cases Monday for Scioto County bringing the total to 7,778 since the start of the outbreak, while also reporting 32 more recoveries, which bring the number of recoveries up to 6,807.

No additional hospitalizations were reported by ODH Monday for Scioto County. However, the level of community transmission for Scioto County continues to be high.

As of Monday, 36.34% (27,369) of residents in Scioto County are fully vaccinated.

